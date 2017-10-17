Weymouth: Court Battle Over Proposed Compressor Station

The town of Weymouth is going to court over the proposed compressor station to be built at Fore River Bridge.

Weymouth sold a parcel of land to Calpine, the owners of the Fore River Generating Station, back in 1999 after they agreed to work with the town on finding an agreeable use for the 16-acres in turn for tax breaks on the land.

In December, Calpine sold the land to Spectra Energy subsidiary, Algonquin Gas Transmission, which Mayor Bob Hedlund says violates the agreement as well as State subdivision law

Hedlund says they are also working to get the state’s environmental protection and public health department to do a comprehensive health assessment to hopefully prevent Algonquin from getting a clean-air permit.

