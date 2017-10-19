Weymouth: Proposal Deadline for Town’s Looking to House Amazon’s Second Headquarters

Today is the proposal deadline for all municipalities that want to house Amazon’s second headquarters.

Communities across the country as well as Canada will be competing against each other to welcome the tech giant that is promising to bring 50,000 jobs to the area.

Although Amazon asked for one bid per metropolitan area, Massachusetts is attempting to highlight many areas by turning in multiple bids…including Weymouth.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/AmazonSite1.mp3

That’s Mayor Bob Hedlund who sat down with Kevin Tocci on Monday Night Talk to discuss what benefits the company would bring.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/AmazonSite3.mp3

Amazon sent out a list of area requirements including: close to mass transit and an airport, good schools, and a business friendly environment.

