Weymouth: Unidentified Object Found In Great Esker Park

The Weymouth Recreation Department is trying to determine the origins of an unidentified object that was found in Great Esker Park.

Program Coordinator Andrew Hultin tells WATD News he made the out of this world discovery Monday afternoon. http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/WeymouthUFOAndrew1.mp3

Program Supervisor Stephen Reilly says they are not sure how the anomaly arrived in the park.

Despite its unexplained arrival, Program Supervisor Stephen Reilly tells WATD News the item doesn’t seem to be made with space age technology.

Reilly says they are reaching out to other agencies for their assistance.

However, despite these efforts Reilly says the object’s owner has yet to come forward.

If the potential owner is out there they can make contact with Weymouth Recreation by calling (781) 682-6124.

