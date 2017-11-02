Abington: 5-Minute Lockdown at Schools Caused by Contractor Working on Building

A contractor error is being cited as the reason for a brief lockdown in Abington on Thursday.

School officials tell WATD News that a contractor was doing some work at the new co-located building 201 Gliniewicz Way when the alarm was accidentally set off, triggering the lockdown.

All schools in the district resumed their normal schedules a short time later.

