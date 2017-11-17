Boston: Another Controversial Rally on the Common Scheduled for Saturday

The Boston Common will play host to another controversial event on Saturday.

During a press conference at City Hall Plaza on Tuesday organizer John Medlar denied claims that the Rally for the Republic seeks to encourage racism or violence.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/MEDLAR2.mp3

However, Robert Trestan, the Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League tells WATD News that one of the listed speakers has a history of committing violent acts.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/TRESTAN4.mp3

Trestan also expressed concern that violence could erupt at this event where another event involving families and children is also taking place.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/TRESTAN2.mp3

During the Tuesday press conference a rally spokesmen said they worked with the organizers of the Citython Camp Harbor View 5K to address any potential concerns.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/MARC2.mp3

The Rally For the Republic is scheduled to begin at noon at the Parkman Bandstand on the Boston Common.

