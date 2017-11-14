Boston: Former Whitman Police Sergeant Faces Sentencing Today

A former Whitman Police Sergeant could be incarcerated after he admitted to stealing from disabled veterans.

Glenn Pearson is due in U.S. District Court today for a sentencing hearing. Back in May, Pearson reached a plea deal with prosecutors after they said he took money from veterans he was in charge of giving Veterans Affairs funds to.

From 2007 to 2012, prosecutors said he diverted money to his own accounts, including $40,000 from one Vietnam Army veteran. Pearson admitted to the facts in the case.

Pearson entered a guilty plea on one count of filing false tax returns, one count of misappropriation of a Veteran’s benefits, one count of obtaining money through fraud, and one count of attempting to interfere with IRS laws. The other 41 charges in the case were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Chief Judge Patti B. Saris warned Pearson there would be a period of incarceration with sentencing.

Sentencing was scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at U.S. District Court in Boston.

