Boston: Former Whitman Police Sergeant Faces Sentencing Today

By
Lenny Rowe
Posted on November 14, 2017Posted in: Local News

A former Whitman Police Sergeant could be incarcerated after he admitted to stealing from disabled veterans.

Glenn Pearson is due in U.S. District Court today for a sentencing hearing. Back in May, Pearson reached a plea deal with prosecutors after they said he took money from veterans he was in charge of giving Veterans Affairs funds to.

From 2007 to 2012, prosecutors said he diverted money to his own accounts, including $40,000 from one Vietnam Army veteran. Pearson admitted to the facts in the case.

Pearson entered a guilty plea on one count of filing false tax returns, one count of misappropriation of a Veteran’s benefits, one count of obtaining money through fraud, and one count of attempting to interfere with IRS laws. The other 41 charges in the case were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Chief Judge Patti B. Saris warned Pearson there would be a period of incarceration with sentencing.

Sentencing was scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at U.S. District Court in Boston.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Lenny Rowe

Lenny Rowe is one of the newest additions to the WATD News team. He grew up in Pembroke and was an intern at WATD in 2012. A 2016 graduate from Suffolk University, Lenny left the City of Boston and now lives in Rockland. Lenny has covered both news and sports, from the trial of James "Whitey" Bulger to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Outside of WATD, Lenny covers high school sports for The Boston Globe. Lenny can be reached at Lenny.Rowe30@Gmail.com