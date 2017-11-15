Boston: Former Whitman Police Sergeant Sentenced to 4 years in Prison

A former Whitman Police Sergeant was sentenced to prison after he admitted to stealing from disabled veterans.

Glenn Pearson, 62, entered a guilty plea to four charges of a 41-count indictment. The rest of the charges were dismissed.

“This is one of the more shameful crimes I’ve seen,” said Chief Judge Patti B. Saris when deciding Pearson’s sentence.

“At a time they’re the most vulnerable – you’re stealing from them,” said Saris, who also imposed a sentence of full restitution and three years of supervised release.

At the hearing, Pearson tearfully asked the judge for a lesser sentence.

“I want to apologize to the victims,” said Pearson. “It is my life goal to make restitution to anyone harmed.”

His attorney, Jessica Thrall, recommended a sentence of 12 months and one day, so her client could repay the remaining victims in the case.

“It’s serious, inexcusable criminal conduct that Mr. Pearson has taken responsibility for,” said Thrall.

“Without a variance,” she later said. “It’s limiting his ability to make repayment.”

Assistant Chief Karen Kelly from the Justice Department’s Tax Division recommended that Pearson serve the maximum sentence – 57 months.

A former Whitman Police Sergeant, Pearson was terminated from the force in 2001.

Pearson was in charge of giving Veterans Affairs funds from 2007 to 2012. He admitted to stealing from veterans he was the fiduciary of at that time. He also admitted to filing false tax returns from his insurance business, and filing false tax returns for his own income.

Pearson was also ordered to pay full restitution in the case – $826,865 to the IRS and $252,952 to the VA.

He owes $1,000 to one veteran, and $24,000 to the estate of a now-deceased veteran. The other victims were repaid by the VA.

Pearson is to self-report to prison on January 10th.

