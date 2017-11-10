Boston: Graduate Students Protest for Better Worker Rights

Protests took place at universities across the Northeast Wednesday as graduate students demanded better worker rights.

Joe Cronin, a Teaching Fellow at Harvard University, tells WATD News grad students perform many essential tasks and deserve better treatment and compensation.

Cronin says that while they’re advocating for more than just better pay.

Cronin says they chose to protest the one year anniversary of Trump’s election to highlight the hypocritical stance many colleges have taken.

Harvard University, Boston College, and Northeastern were among the sites where protests took place.

Letters from Bernie Sanders to Boston College, Harvard and Columbia Grad Students in Support of Their Cause:

