Boston: Kevin Spacey Accused of Sexual Assault on Nantucket

Former Boston television news anchor Heather Unruh said that actor Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son.

Heather Unruh told reporters Wednesday that the actor stuck his hand down her son’s pants and grabbed his genitals while the two of them were at the Club Car Restaurant in July 2016. Her son was 18 at the time.

Unruh said Spacey ultimately left to use the bathroom and when he was out of sight, her son ran away.

Speaking at a press conference Wednesday around noon, Unruh explains why she felt this was the right time to come forward.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/UNRUH1.mp3

On October 13 Unruh tweeted that the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal “has emboldened me– #truth time. I was a Kevin Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one. Time the dominoes fell.”

A lawyer for Spacey didn’t immediately return an email Wednesday.

Unruh said her son didn’t report the assault at the time because he was embarrassed. But she says he filed a report with police last week and they’re investigating.

Police said they couldn’t confirm a report was filed because sexual assault reports are confidential.

