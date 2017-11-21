Boston: Senate Tackles Criminal Justice Bill

The state senate’s criminal justice bill aims to do away with solitary confinement and address concerns about the sentencing of drug crimes.

Sen. John Keenan says that the one of the biggest questions that the bill addresses is:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Keenan-11.mp3

The bill also looks to change the way fines are paid.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Keenan-21.mp3

The House of Representatives passed their criminal justice bill, and getting a joint bill approved by both the house and the senate is expected to be the last major legislative effort of the year.

