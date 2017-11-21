Boston: Senate Tackles Criminal Justice Bill

By
Geoffrey Morrissey
Posted on November 21, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

The state senate’s criminal justice bill aims to do away with solitary confinement and address concerns about the sentencing of drug crimes.

Sen. John Keenan says that the one of the biggest questions that the bill addresses is:

The bill also looks to change the way fines are paid.

The House of Representatives passed their criminal justice bill, and getting a joint bill approved by both the house and the senate is expected to be the last major legislative effort of the year.

 

About Geoffrey Morrissey

Geoffrey Morrissey is the youngest face in the news department at WATD. After a three month internship in the WATD newsroom, Geoffrey stayed on as a writer and production assistant . From a young age, news always interested Geoffrey, and he now strives to make the news understandable, entertaining, and enjoyable to others his age.