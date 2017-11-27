Boston: Tree Lighting Marks Special Tie Between Boston & Nova Scotia

A Christmas tree lighting on Boston Common is marking 100 years of friendship between Massachusetts’ capital city and the Canadian province of Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil will join Democratic Boston Mayor Marty Walsh on Thursday to light Boston’s official Christmas tree.

Nova Scotia has sent Boston a Christmas tree for the past 46 years as a gesture of thanks for coming to the province’s aid following the Dec. 6, 1917 explosion of a munitions ship in Halifax Harbor.

This year’s tree is a 53-foot white spruce donated by a Cape Breton Island family.

The ceremony also includes the lighting of holiday decorations throughout the historic city park, a fireworks display and performances from the cast of “Elf: The Musical,” R&B group All 4 One and others.

-A.P. News

