Boston: Tribe Holds State House Gathering to Mark First Thanksgiving

The Native American tribe whose ancestors hosted the first Thanksgiving with the Pilgrims four centuries ago is hosting a Thanksgiving reception at the Massachusetts Statehouse.

The Mashpee Wampanoag say the Monday morning gathering at the Capitol building’s Great Hall is meant to promote peace and unity for all Americans.

Cedric Cromwell, chairman of the federally-recognized tribe, Vice Chair Jesse “Little Doe” Baird, state Auditor Suzanne Bump were among those who spoke at the event.

The event began with a traditional song and prayer and also included tribal drumming and presentation of the tribal flag.

Wampanoag Indians hosted a fall harvest celebration with Pilgrims settlers from England in 1621, an event credited as starting the Thanksgiving tradition.

November is Native American Awareness Month in Massachusetts.

-A.P. News

