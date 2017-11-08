Braintree: Election Results Are In

In Braintree Sean Powers won the Councilor-At-Large Race with over 2,900 votes beating Charles Ryan and Shannon Hume who each got over 2,700 votes.

The District 2 Councilor Race saw Thomas Whalen get over 50% of the vote with more than 430 votes, beating Jeffrey Alan Burrell who got 230 votes and Michael Moran who got over 190 votes.

The remaining races were unopposed.

The Town Clerk’s office says voter turnout was estimated at 14%.

