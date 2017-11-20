Braintree: One Dead and Two Escape from Overnight House Fire

Authorities have identified the man that died in a late-night house fire in Braintree.

Firefighters responding to the home at about 11 p.m. Sunday found heavy smoke coming from the one-floor house.

Two people escaped the burning home, but after the flames were quickly put out firefighters found the victim, Colin Gray, Jr., age 45, still inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause remains under investigation.

-A.P. News

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising