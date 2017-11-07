Braintree: Town Election Today

Today, Braintree will be holding their Town Election.

The only town-wide competitive race is for Library trustees with 5 candidates running, two of which are incumbents, for 4 open seats.

Braintree Town Clerk, Jim Casey, says other contested races will be for Councilor in District 2 and District 6

Casey expects the voter turn-out to be about 15%.

Braintree has 12 polling locations that will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

 

