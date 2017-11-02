Brockton: Family of Bridgewater Woman Killed in Crash Want Justice

Family members of a Bridgewater woman killed in a Brockton crash want justice for their loved one.

In October, 58-year-old Deborah Combra was driving on Quincy Street in Brockton when her vehicle was struck from behind and pushed into the path of a 12-wheel dump truck.

Combra and a passenger were taken to Brockton hospitals, Combra died from her injuries.

Pembroke resident Danielle Mastro, 33, is facing charges in Brockton District Court of Motor Vehicle Homicide and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. She has entered a not guilty plea to the charges.

According to the police report, Mastro told police she drank alcohol earlier in the day, was texting at the time of the crash, and left the scene to buy heroin.

“People are outraged about the texting, the alcohol, trying to find her drug dealer and leaving my sister in the road,” said Combra’s sister, Laura Melville. “It’s disgusting.”

Combra’s husband, Manny Combra, misses not having her around. “It’s pure hell,” he said.

Family members and friends were in court on Tuesday wearing shirts that said “Justice for Debbie Combra.”

Melville carried a picture of her sister outside of the courtroom.

“She was just an awesome person. She gave a lot to the community, her family, and everyone,” said Melville. “My mom is crushed, who is 79 years old…I just want justice. There will never be enough justice for our family, because they took away everything from us.”

The next hearing was scheduled for December 12 at Brockton District Court.

