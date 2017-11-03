Brockton: Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Role in Fatal Stabbing

A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for his role in the 2013 stabbing death of a teenager during a home invasion.

The Brockton Enterprise reports that a jury found 24-year-old Joel Quiles, of Brockton, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Jonathan Semedo. He was also convicted of armed home invasion and armed assault.

In 2016, Quiles’ co-defendants pleaded guilty to murder and were sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Police say Quiles participated in a 2013 home invasion that resulted in the death of Semedo, of Taunton, when he was stabbed 13 times during an altercation in a third-floor apartment.

-A.P. News

