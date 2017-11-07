Brockton: Mayor’s Race Main Focus of Today’s Election

Voters in Brockton will need to decide several races during today’s city election. According to Elections Commission Executive Director John McGarry, it’s important for residents to get involved with the process of selecting its local leaders.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/11-7-17-Tu-Brockton-General-election-1.mp3

The mayor’s race between incumbent Bill Carpenter and challenger Jimmy Pereira has the main focus of this year’s election season. Meanwhile residents will select four at-large candidates from a field of eight. There will also be races for councilor in wards two, three, four, five and six, along with school committee races in wards three, five, six and seven.

McGarry says there’s a large number of first time candidates who are running a running for office this year.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/11-7-17-Tu-Brockton-General-election-2.mp3

Polls in the city’s 28 precincts will be open today until 8 p.m.

