Brockton: Nine Arrested Following Drug Investigations

Nine people were arrested following an investigation into drug activity in the City of Brockton.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz says the warrants were executed early Thursday morning.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/CRUZ1.mp3

Cruz says one of the main targets of the investigation was apprehended and will appear in court later today.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/CRUZ2.mp3

The DA’s Office says the operation also resulted in the seizure of a handgun, suspected heroin, Fentanyl, and cash.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising