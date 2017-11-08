Brockton: No Injuries After Fire on Pleasant Street

No injuries were reported after a fire to a home at 461 Pleasant Street in Brockton. Firefighters responded around 9:30 last night.

Deputy Fire Chief Charles Davis says the fire started near the first-floor kitchen area and was quickly knocked down.

“All occupants are safely out of the building, nobody was injured, the fire is extinguished, and we’re starting the investigation at this time,” said Davis.

The home sustained water and smoke damage amounting to “thousands of dollars” according to Davis. The occupants were displaced for the night.

