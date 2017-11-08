Brockton: No Injuries After Fire on Pleasant Street

– Posted on November 8, 2017Posted in: Local News
No injuries were reported after a fire to a home at 461 Pleasant Street in Brockton. Firefighters responded around 9:30 last night.
Deputy Fire Chief Charles Davis says the fire started near the first-floor kitchen area and was quickly knocked down.
“All occupants are safely out of the building, nobody was injured, the fire is extinguished, and we’re starting the investigation at this time,” said Davis.
The home sustained water and smoke damage amounting to “thousands of dollars” according to Davis. The occupants were displaced for the night.
Damage to the home was estimated to be thousands of dollars. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.
The fire was quickly extinguished. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.
Pleasant Street was briefly closed last night. Photo credit: Lenny Rowe.
Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond!
Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising:
(781) 837-1166
Advertising
About Lenny Rowe
Lenny Rowe is one of the newest additions to the WATD News team.
He grew up in Pembroke and was an intern at WATD in 2012. A 2016 graduate from Suffolk University, Lenny left the City of Boston and now lives in Rockland.
Lenny has covered both news and sports, from the trial of James "Whitey" Bulger to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.
Outside of WATD, Lenny covers high school sports for The Boston Globe.
Lenny can be reached at Lenny.Rowe30@Gmail.com