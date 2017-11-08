Brockton: Results from City Election

In Brockton, incumbent Mayor Bill Carpenter has been elected to a third term in office.
Carpenter won with 6,653 votes over challenger Jimmy Pereira, who had 5,550 votes.
“With all due respect to the prior two mayors, they both got beat on their third try. We knew this was a big hump and a big hurdle to try and get over today,” said Carpenter. “We have a solid 55 percent of the vote, I’m ecstatic with it. I appreciate the confidence the voters have shown in me. We’re going back to work at 8 o’clock tomorrow morning to work just as hard as ever.”
For Councillor at Large, Winthrop Farwell, Moises Rodrigues, Robert Sullivan, and Jean Bradley Darenoncourt won the four available seats.
Voter turnout was 25 percent of the 50,477 registered voters.
ELECTION RESULTS:
Mayor
Bill Carpenter* – 6,653 (54.52%)
Jimmy Pereira – 5,550 (45.48%)
Councillor At Large (Four Seats)
Robert Sullivan* – 6,111 (19.65%)
Moises Rodrigues* – 5,616 (18.06%)
Winthrop Farwell, Jr.* – 5,376 (17.29%)
Jean Bradley Derenoncourt – 5,250 (16.88%)
Jacob Tagger, Jr. – 3,491 (11.23%)
Gary Keith, Sr. – 2,191 (7.05%)
William Hogan, Jr. – 1,545 (4.97%)
Scott Hall – 1,520 (4.89%)
Councillor Ward 1
Timothy Cruise* — 1,533
Councillor Ward 2
Thomas Monahan* — 709
Angel Cosme, Jr. – 378
Councillor Ward 3
Dennis Eaniri* – 1,173
Tina Cardoso – 902
Councillor Ward 4
Susan Nicastro – 1,029
Derek Barros – 656
Councillor Ward 5
Anne Beauregard* – 1,088
Doryce Lynn Smith – 523
Councillor Ward 6
John Lally* – 1,272
Joanna Zygmunt – 538
Councillor Ward 7
Shirley Rita Asack* – 1,169
School Committee Ward 1
Thomas Minichiello, Jr.* – 1,534
School Committee Ward 2
Lisa Plant* – 925
School Committee Ward 3
Mark Dagostino* – 1,196
Stephen Kelley – 703
School Committee Ward 4
Brett Gormley* – 1,359
School Committee Ward 5
Judy Sullivan* – 952
Nancy Demacedo – 640
School Committee Ward 6
Joyce Asack* – 1,266
Felicia Chalmers – 464
School Committee Ward 7
Timothy Sullivan* – 810
Raymond Henningson, Jr. – 590
* – candidate for re-election
Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166
Advertising