Brockton: Results from City Election

In Brockton, incumbent Mayor Bill Carpenter has been elected to a third term in office.

Carpenter won with 6,653 votes over challenger Jimmy Pereira, who had 5,550 votes.

“With all due respect to the prior two mayors, they both got beat on their third try. We knew this was a big hump and a big hurdle to try and get over today,” said Carpenter. “We have a solid 55 percent of the vote, I’m ecstatic with it. I appreciate the confidence the voters have shown in me. We’re going back to work at 8 o’clock tomorrow morning to work just as hard as ever.”

For Councillor at Large, Winthrop Farwell, Moises Rodrigues, Robert Sullivan, and Jean Bradley Darenoncourt won the four available seats.

Voter turnout was 25 percent of the 50,477 registered voters.

ELECTION RESULTS:

Mayor

Bill Carpenter* – 6,653 (54.52%)

Jimmy Pereira – 5,550 (45.48%)

Councillor At Large (Four Seats)

Robert Sullivan* – 6,111 (19.65%)

Moises Rodrigues* – 5,616 (18.06%)

Winthrop Farwell, Jr.* – 5,376 (17.29%)

Jean Bradley Derenoncourt – 5,250 (16.88%)

Jacob Tagger, Jr. – 3,491 (11.23%)

Gary Keith, Sr. – 2,191 (7.05%)

William Hogan, Jr. – 1,545 (4.97%)

Scott Hall – 1,520 (4.89%)

Councillor Ward 1

Timothy Cruise* — 1,533

Councillor Ward 2

Thomas Monahan* — 709

Angel Cosme, Jr. – 378

Councillor Ward 3

Dennis Eaniri* – 1,173

Tina Cardoso – 902

Councillor Ward 4

Susan Nicastro – 1,029

Derek Barros – 656

Councillor Ward 5

Anne Beauregard* – 1,088

Doryce Lynn Smith – 523

Councillor Ward 6

John Lally* – 1,272

Joanna Zygmunt – 538

Councillor Ward 7

Shirley Rita Asack* – 1,169

School Committee Ward 1

Thomas Minichiello, Jr.* – 1,534

School Committee Ward 2

Lisa Plant* – 925

School Committee Ward 3

Mark Dagostino* – 1,196

Stephen Kelley – 703

School Committee Ward 4

Brett Gormley* – 1,359

School Committee Ward 5

Judy Sullivan* – 952

Nancy Demacedo – 640

School Committee Ward 6

Joyce Asack* – 1,266

Felicia Chalmers – 464

School Committee Ward 7

Timothy Sullivan* – 810

Raymond Henningson, Jr. – 590

* – candidate for re-election

