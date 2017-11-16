Brockton: Two Women Arraigned on Charges Including Heroin Distribution

– Posted on November 16, 2017Posted in: Local News
Two women are facing charges in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged drug distribution at Brockton Superior Courthouse.
The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office says that 54-year-old Christine Lozanne of Norwood and her daughter 27-year-old Tineisha Lozanne were arrested late Wednesday afternoon by State Police on charges of Distribution of a Class A Substance, Heroin, Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substances Act, Delivery of an Article to an Inmate and Attempt to Commit a Crime, Delivery of an Article or Drugs to a Prisoner in a Jail.
Both entered not guilty pleas at their arraignment Thursday at Brockton District Court and were released on personal recognizance.
Their next court appearance is scheduled for January 18.
Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond!
Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising:
(781) 837-1166
Advertising
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.