Brockton: Two Women Arraigned on Charges Including Heroin Distribution

Two women are facing charges in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged drug distribution at Brockton Superior Courthouse.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office says that 54-year-old Christine Lozanne of Norwood and her daughter 27-year-old Tineisha Lozanne were arrested late Wednesday afternoon by State Police on charges of Distribution of a Class A Substance, Heroin, Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substances Act, Delivery of an Article to an Inmate and Attempt to Commit a Crime, Delivery of an Article or Drugs to a Prisoner in a Jail.

Both entered not guilty pleas at their arraignment Thursday at Brockton District Court and were released on personal recognizance.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for January 18.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising