Carver: Two-Vehicle Crash Injures One Person

By
Dan McCready
Posted on November 10, 2017Posted in: Local News

One person was hospitalized following a crash involving a tractor trailer truck and a car.

Carver Police say that around 9:15 am Friday emergency crews were called to the intersection of South Main St. (Route 58) and Rochester Rd.

An initial investigation determined that the tractor trailer, a 2013 International, was traveling south on South Main St. when a 2005 Toyota Corolla tried to make a left turn onto South Main St. from Rochester Rd.

Police say it appears that Toyota’s driver misjudged the distance between the vehicles when she made the turn and the tractor trailer was unable to stop in time causing the vehicles to collide.

The Toyota’s driver, identified as a 53-year-old resident of Middleborough was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, identified as a 52-year-old resident of Calton, CA, did not report any injuries.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene.

 

