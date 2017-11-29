Cohasset: Officials Vote on Contentious Town Hall Renovation Design Article

The Cohasset Board of Selectmen voted unanimously Tuesday night, to support a town meeting article calling for a schematic design to renovate the town hall.

The article calls for a $300 appropriation for schematic design; part of a plan for an estimated $13 million debt exclusion override to renovate town hall.

There was a bit of a disagreement between Cohasset Selectmen Chair Paul Schubert and Capital Budget Committee member Ralph Dormitzer regarding the override.

WATD spoke with Dormitzer after the meeting from some clarification of his position.

“This issue is to spend $300,000 to advance the current design of the town hall project, as presented by the town hall renovation committee.

It presupposes that at the spring town meeting in May that the town will actually be willing to spend $13 million, as essentially what they call a debt exclusion, but what is really an override, which will require a two-thirds vote of that town meeting, and a 50% vote at the ballot box.

What that means to me is that in fact that decision needs to be made before we spend the $300,000, because, quite frankly, if you’re going to spend $13 million, you should alert the public to what that is going to be, because you already know exactly what the plan is and what it’s likely to cost,” Dormitzer said.

The Capital Budget Committee has not yet voted whether or not to support the $300,000 article.

