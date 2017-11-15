Cohasset: Town Hall Renovation on Special Town Meeting Warrant

In Cohasset, the Town Hall Renovation Committee unanimously recommends the town go forward with a new Town Hall plan.

To start the project, voters will be asked to fund an in-depth schematic design costing no more than $300,000 at Special Town Meeting in December.

Chair of the Selectmen, Paul Schubert, says the building is in need of repair.

“The roof blew off, so you can start with the roof. The electrical system is from the 1920’s – if you know knob and tube wiring – that’s a portion of the Town Hall,” said Schubert. “The sewer system in the basement could stand to have newer…maybe even 21st century plumbing.”

He said storage for files such as birth certificates needs to be expanded as well.

At a place that holds over 700 meetings per year, Schubert says repair and renovation will need to take place sooner rather than later.

“It’s the first major design step before you say ‘we’re willing to put a lot of money into a new Town Hall.’ This is the first step, it will give us about six months to look at different design aspects, interior design, and maybe minor modifications that will be needed prior to Spring Town Meeting.”

The schematic design would include a traffic study, building assessment, ADA compliance analysis, construction costs, among the list.

After the schematics, a final design would be chosen, the project would go out to bid and construction would start. But to get started, it’s up to the voters.

Cohasset Special Town Meeting is on Monday, December 4.

