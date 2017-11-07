Duxbury: Battelle Estate Transferred to Island Creek Oysters

In Duxbury, after plans fell through of turning the Battelle Estate into condos, the land has been transferred to Island Creek Oysters.

Developer Merrill Diamond, of Diamond Sinacori, signed a contract to buy the estate from Battelle Memorial Institute with intentions to turn the 11-acre waterfront property into 35 units for empty-nesters.

However, the re-zoning proposal failed at Town Meeting back in March.

Duxbury Town Manager, Rene Read, says that left Diamond and Battelle exploring other uses for the property, which then led to the land being transferred to Island Creek Oysters.

WATD has calls in to Island Creek Oysters and the Developer.

