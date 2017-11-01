Duxbury: Home a Total Loss After Early Morning Fire

Crews were called to the scene of an early morning fire in Duxbury.

Fire officials say the incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at 14 Winslow St.

Crews arrived on scene to find heavy fire conditions throughout the single family home.

There were reports of a disabled person trapped within the home, but those reports were incorrect and crews were able to knock the fire down with no injuries reported.

The home is considered a total loss.

The incident remains under investigation, although it is not considered suspicious.

