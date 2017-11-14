Foxborough: NE Revolution Hires New Coach

After nearly two months, the search is finally over.

The New England Revolution have indeed found their newest game manager, and it was all made official Monday, when the club introduced Brad Friedel as the seventh coach in club history at Gillette Stadium.

“It’s a really exciting day for the Revs,” team President Brian Bilello said. “I know we as a front office are very, very excited. I know our fans are very, very excited, and Brad and his staff can’t wait to get going and get started on 2018.”

Friedel, 46, assumes coaching duties immediately with his hire. Friedel most recently coached the U.S. Under-19 Men’s National Team, which he had run since January of last year. He was also a recent assistant on the U.S. Under-20 squad, which captured the 2017 CONCACAF Championship. A soccer lifer, Friedel spent over 17 years in the English Premier League as a goalkeeper, playing for the likes of Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers, Aston Villa, and Tottenham Hotspur. A Lakewood, Ohio native, Friedel made 82 game appearances for the U.S. National team amongst six FIFA World Cup trips during a career spanning from 1992-2005.

“I want to thank Brian. I want to thank Mike (Burns). I want to thank Robert and Jonathan Kraft for giving us the opportunity to take on this job,” Friedel said. “We have a lot of work ahead. But we do have a lot of good players here, have a lot of good pieces to this club. I think I said in my earlier statement was one thing that we can guarantee you, because you never want to guarantee to much in sports, is that you will get one hundred percent commitment from myself and my staff, as well as the players. And we’re going to hopefully, get to the obsession that I have with winning. And we’re going to try and get as many wins on the board as we can.”

Friedel replaces Jay Heaps, who was relieved of his duties on September 18th, following a year during which the Revolution finished seventh in the MLS Eastern Conference with a record of 13-6-15.

