Goldie’s Hot Sheet Special Holiday Feature: Goldie’s 2017 Holiday Wish List

By
Liza Churchill
Posted on November 20, 2017Posted in: Local Golf News, Local Sports, Local Sports News, Sports

 Golf Gods totally blessing Boston’s South Shore with superb weather throughout the 2017 New England golf season makes it super hard to believe the Holidaze are once again upon us with Thanksgiving Celebrations this week!

It’s time to start making your list and checking it twice and with the help of Goldie’s 3rd Annual “Goldie’s Holiday Wish List,” it’ll be a SNAP!

Next Thursday, November 30th at 8:40 am simply tune into 95.9 WATD’s The South Shore’s Morning News for a Special Festive Holiday Edition of “Goldie’s Hot Sheet,” Goldie’s holiday gifting suggestions for those precious golfers in your life 

2017Goldie-deer-pom-pomThe 3rd Annual Goldie’s Holiday Wish List

From trending holiday gifting ideas the whole family can enjoy during those special giving moments to stocking stuffers, holiday office party Yankee swap items, even host/hostess gifts.  Each hand-curated item is something even Goldie herself would love to give or receive, honest! 

As is the custom, Goldie and friends are givin’ away this seasons MUST HAVE holiday gifting suggestions LIVE on-air, so listen in for your cue to call in and #WIN 

Click on the podcast player below to listen to Goldie’s Holiday Wish List Promo! 

