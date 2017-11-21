Halifax: Town Meeting Concludes in 15 Minutes

Halifax held its Special Town Meeting Monday night.

Town Administrator Charlie Seelig previously told WATD News he expected the meeting to be done in 30 minutes, but it finished in 15 minutes.

Seelig says all of the articles passed unanimously including Article 1 which involves renovations for the HOPS Playground.

The remaining articles dealt with bylaw changes and Seelig says those changes will need to be approved by the State Attorney General’s Office.

