Hanover: Anthony Marino Named Acting Town Manager

The Hanover Board of Selectmen have chosen Assistant Manager Anthony Marino to take over as acting Town Manager.

In September, the Board voted, 3-2, to not renew the contract for Town Manager Troy Clarkson. Clarkson was the Town Manager since 2012, his contract was set to expire in April.

At that meeting, Emmanuel Dockter, Brian Barthelmes, and Jocelyn Keegan voted to not negotiate. Chairman David Delaney and Vice-Chair John Tuzik voted to negotiate.

Clarkson and the Board recently released a joint statement saying that they mutually agreed to end his tenure on November 3.

Marino also serves as the Building Commissioner and has served as the Assistant Town Administrator since 2013.

“It made a lot of sense because Tony has been the Assistant Town Manager for quite some time now,” said Delaney. “He knows the town very well and is very capable of filling the role.”

The Selectmen are looking into starting a search for a Town Manager, and will have an update at their next meeting.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising