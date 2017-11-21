Hanover: Committee Hoping to Build the Boards on Street Hockey Rink

In Hanover, a committee has a goal in sight.

The Multi-Use Recreational Committee wants to build two street hockey rinks in town to give kids the opportunity to stay active and learn more about ice hockey.

You don’t have to look too far for talent. Native Colin White is currently a prospect for the Ottawa Senators in the NHL, and Hanover High School won the MIAA hockey state championship two seasons ago.

“We’re really a sports community, we know the hockey community will use these boards,” said Bob Melone, the Vice-Chair of the committee. “This rink is also being built for those people who have never played ice hockey, but want to learn the game. Hanover isn’t just a hockey community, but a sports hotbed.”

The committee has been working for two years to build the rink. The total cost of the project is $300,000. They’re confident they can raise half of the funds, and hope to split the rest of the cost with the town.

Ultimately, they hope to have the rinks open at B. Everett Hall Field with leagues in place by next September.

“They’ll be out of the roads, and they’ll be able to learn the game in a safe environment,” said Melone.

Community support has been strong for the rinks, with almost $5,000 raised on a GoFundMe page that started last year. Since recently receiving 501(c)(3) status from the IRS, the committee is hoping for larger donations.

Their next fundraiser is Friday, December 8, with a Build the Boards Night Out at the Hanover American Legion Post.

“DJ, food, and drinks,” said Melone. “It’s going to be a great time”

A grand-prize raffle includes 10 luxury box tickets the Boston Bruins game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, January 6.

“We’ve done really well, but we could certainly use some more help,” said Melone. “If there’s anybody out who would like a tax-deductible outlet, we’d love to talk.”

For more information visit their Facebook page, Build the Boards Hanover.

