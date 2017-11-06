Hanover: Funeral Today for Resident Killed in Woodland Drive Crash

The funeral for a woman killed in a crash on a residential Hanover street will take place this morning.

Beatrice Krupa, 86, was the passenger of a vehicle on Woodland Drive in Hanover when an SUV collided with her car two weeks ago.

A funeral mass will be held today at the St. Mary’s Church in Hanover at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Hanover Cemetery.

Krupa and her husband, Anthony Krupa, were driving from their home roughly nine houses down on Woodland Drive when the crash occurred on October 24. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Both were rushed to South Shore Hospital, Beatrice later died of her injuries, while her husband is expected to recover after brain surgery.

“My Mom was such a kind little woman,” said her son, Charlie Krupa. “She would make you smile and feel warm inside whenever you were with her.”

The road cuts between Route 123 and ends on Route 53 by the Hanover Mall. Numerous children live on the street, and speeding there is an issue, according to neighbors.

The crash occurred along a curve that is set to be a new intersection. At the time of the crash, stop signs near the curve were covered.

“When the community gets together and says that ‘this safety issue needs to be addressed,’ it should be addressed as quickly as possible,” said Charlie Krupa. “In my parents’ instance, if those signs were up two or three days later, I wouldn’t be talking right now about my Mom’s funeral and my Dad’s injuries.”

While not physically big in stature, Charlie described his mother as a gentle, little giant who was family-focused.

While in college, Charlie says his father grew ill and was unable to work. His mom stepped in to care for everyone.

“She essentially had to be our provider. She kept on working, she attended to my dad, she made sure that we were able to stick through college,” he said tearfully. “Just a really selfless person.”

In lieu of flowers, Charlie Krupa and family members discussed another option.

“I think the best donation that you can make is love the people you are with, and appreciate them,” he said.

