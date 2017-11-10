Hanover: New Veterans Memorial Unveiling Saturday

After years of planning and fundraising, the Town of Hanover has a new Veterans Memorial.

Located on 139 next to the Sylvester School, Chairman of the Veteran’s Memorial Committee, Ray Miller, says people can expect a treat at the unveiling ceremony.

The monument signifies WWI, WWII, Korea, and Vietnam.

Miller says residents can always contact the Town Hall to buy a brick engraved with a Veterans’ name to be laid in front of the monument.

The unveiling ceremony will begin tomorrow at noon at 495 Hanover Street.

