Hanover: Selectmen Name Town Manager Search Firm

The Hanover Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to name a town manager search firm to fill former Town Manager Troy Clarkson’s position, at their meeting Monday night.

Selectman Brian Barthelmes said the board chose one out of four firms that applied for the job.

“The firms that replied are The Collins Center, Groux White Consulting, Community Paradigm Associates and Municipal Resources Inc. We chose Municipal Resources Inc.,” Barthelmes explained.

Barthelmes said that although Municipal Resources is the highest priced of the four candidates, the board also feels that it’s the best choice for Hanover.

“When we did the evaluations of the proposals, they (Municipal Resources) were ranked at the top of our individual evaluations. They were the highest priced proposal, but it was about a $2,000 difference, and we felt that for the importance of this position and the search, we were more than comfortable going with the highest ranked firm,” Barthelmes said.

Municipal Resources Inc. comes in at a cost of $14,500.

The board is also looking for people who would like to serve on the town manager search committee.

If you’re interested you contact the Hanover Board of Selectmen.

