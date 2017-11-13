Hanover: Town Celebrates New Veterans Memorial

The town of Hanover celebrates its military heroes with the dedication of a Veterans Memorial right across the way from the Town Hall.

Chief Petty Officer for the U.S. Coast Guard Ray Miller is the Chairman of Hanover’s Veteran’s Memorial Committee, and he is proud that the town’s heroes have a chance to be forever remembered:

The famed “Singing Trooper”, retired state police and U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Daniel Clark, was on hand to salute the town’s veterans through song. He shares what Veteran’s Day means to him:

That’s why Sgt. Clark continues to sing for the unsung heroes:

Hanover has approximately 650 veterans still living in the town.

