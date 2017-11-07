Hanover: Town Considering Options with Recreational Marijuana

Hanover could decide to err on the side of caution when it comes to recreational marijuana facilities in town.

On the November ballot question regarding recreational marijuana, 57.5% of Hanover residents voted against the measure.

At the suggestion of Attorney General Maura Healy, Selectman Emmanuel Dockter says they’re considering a ban in Hanover.

“The Board of Selectmen’s role is not going to be to advocate for any outcome. Given the advice from the Attorney General’s Office, if we ever want to implement a ban, it has to be done within this timeframe,” said Dockter. “It’s not so much we’re looking to implement a ban, we’re looking to give the community the opportunity to make that decision.”

The ban would not impact medical marijuana facilities. Any ban can be reversed if the town changes its mind. But with no ban in place, towns may not have recourse.

The public can voice their input at the Planning Board Meeting at 7 p.m. on November 20 at Town Hall.

