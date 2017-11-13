Hingham: Animal Cruelty Case for Kennel Owner Delayed

The trial for a kennel owner charged in an animal cruelty case has been delayed.

David Ricardo, the owner of Briarwood Kennel in Hanover, is charged in Hingham District Court. Last summer, Ricardo’s dog attacked a goldendoodle named Ben at the kennel, Ben later died of his injuries.

Ben’s owner, Tracey Siciliano, says a veterinarian told her Ben could have survived if he was treated for his injuries sooner.

The trial was set to start today, but has been pushed back as attorneys for both sides were working through evidence.

A hearing for pre-trial motions was set for December 5th. A tentative trial date was set for January 31st by Judge Heather Bradley.

