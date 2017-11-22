Hingham: Compressor Station Task Force Created

The Hingham Board of Selectmen is following up on the promise it made back in April to oppose further development of the proposed compressor station in Weymouth’s Fore River basin.

Hingham Selectman Chair Mary Power says the demand from residents to monitor compressor station activity was the driving force behind the Board’s opposition:

Thus, the idea to set up a Compressor Station Task Force was born in October:

The Compressor Station Task Force will consist of five members; its Chair will be voted in at Hingham’s next Board of Selectmen meeting on Tuesday, December 5th.

