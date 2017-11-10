Hingham: Ex-FBI Agent to Serve Probation For Pulling Gun Out at Bar

A former FBI Agent charged with brandishing a gun in a Hingham restaurant has been sentenced to a year in jail.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office says that a jury found 56-year-old James Doyle guilty of one count of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on March 22 when Hingham Police were called to the Gourmet Garden restaurant over a report that a man held a firearm to the head of a female customer inside the bar.

Officers approached the suspect, later identified as Doyle, where they found a firearm in the holster on his waistband and said that Doyle seemed to be intoxicated.

He had a license to carry and the female victim was unharmed.

Doyle was ordered to serve one year in the House of Corrections, suspended for two years.

In addition, he must stay away and have no contact with witnesses in the case, submit to random alcohol screens for one year and stay away from and have no contact with the restaurant.

Doyle pleaded guilty to one count each of Carrying a Firearm While Intoxicated and Disorderly Conduct at the beginning of the trial and was sentenced to one year of probation with the same conditions.

The Duxbury man was a 26-year veteran of the FBI and retired shortly after the incident.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising