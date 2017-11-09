Hingham: Jury Deliberating in Case of Former FBI Agent Charged with Assault

The jury has begun deliberation in the case of a former FBI agent charged with pulling a gun in a Hingham restaurant.

James Doyle of Duxbury is charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (a Firearm), carrying a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.

He has entered a not guilty plea to the charges.

Doyle, a 26-year member of the FBI, was arrested last year at the Gourmet Garden in Hingham.

Prosecutors say he pointed a gun at a friend’s head to intervene during an altercation.

In closing statements, Doyle’s attorney Jack McGlone, says his client admitted to pulling the gun saying “It’s his own fault and he’ll be the first to admit it.” But he argued that Doyle did not actually point the gun at the acquaintance. “It’s not a crime,” said McGlone.

Prosecutor Dante Annicelli said Doyle knew he’s in trouble and that Doyle thinks he can talk things down.

 

