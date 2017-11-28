Hingham: Marijuana Zoning Articles Ready for Town Meeting

The Hingham Planning Board has completed its drafts of marijuana zoning articles to be considered for Town Meeting 2018.

Planning Board Chair Jennifer Gay Smith says that each of the board’s four proposed marijuana articles all have different purposes:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/PBHPOTARTICLES1.mp3

Gay Smith also mentions another article proposal that would modify the definitions of “marijuana establishments” as they apply to the town of Hingham:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/PBHPOTARTICLES2.mp3

If it’s voted on at Town Meeting, proposed ban on the sale and distribution of recreational marijuana in Hingham would replace the town’s current marijuana moratorium, which is set to run until June 30.

Hingham’s 2018 Town Meeting will take place on April 24.

