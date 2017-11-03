Hingham: Preliminary Discussions Begin Concerning Zoning for Recreational Marijuana

Hingham’s Planning Board begins preliminary discussions on zoning of recreational marijuana.

During the public commentary at Wednesday night’s meeting, residents were split 50/50 on whether or not a recreational pot dispensary would be a good thing to have in town. Hingham DARE Officer Rob Ramsey shares the reason why he is against it:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/HINGHAMPBP1POT4.mp3

However, resident John Leonard believes legal marijuana in Hingham would prove to be financially beneficial…and even devised a chart to try and prove his standpoint:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/HINGHAMPBP1POT5.mp3

The deadline for submission of zoning amendment warrant articles to the Hingham Board of Selectmen will be December 1st.

The Hingham Planning Board will continue its discussion of recreational marijuana zoning at its next meeting on Tuesday, November 7th.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising