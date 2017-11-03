Hingham: Preliminary Discussions Begin Concerning Zoning for Recreational Marijuana

Hingham’s Planning Board begins preliminary discussions on zoning of recreational marijuana.
During the public commentary at Wednesday night’s meeting, residents were split 50/50 on whether or not a recreational pot dispensary would be a good thing to have in town. Hingham DARE Officer Rob Ramsey shares the reason why he is against it:
However, resident John Leonard believes legal marijuana in Hingham would prove to be financially beneficial…and even devised a chart to try and prove his standpoint:
The deadline for submission of zoning amendment warrant articles to the Hingham Board of Selectmen will be December 1st.
The Hingham Planning Board will continue its discussion of recreational marijuana zoning at its next meeting on Tuesday, November 7th.
Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond!
Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising:
(781) 837-1166
Advertising
About Mimi Walker
Mimi Walker is a 2016 graduate from Emerson College, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism. While at Emerson, she was both an avid reporter and an on-air music personality at 88.9 WERS, Emerson’s long-running radio station. She also wrote for several on-campus publications.
She covered the 2015 Edward R. Murrow awards in New York City, and had previous internships at 103.3 AMP radio and at Seacrest Studios in Boston Children’s Hospital (as well as with Rob and Lisa on the South Shore Morning News!)
Her proudest academic achievement is being a TOMODACHI scholar and contributing to an iBook about American Senator and war hero Daniel Inouye, which led her all across Japan in her many school travels. Thanks to her time in Japan, and a semester abroad in the Netherlands, Mimi has an appetite for stories and all kinds of art across the globe.
WATD is one of those seemingly impossible ideas which actually worked and has now endured for over three full decades. The idea for the station in Marshfield emerged as the result of a prospecting trip Carol and Edward Perry made in December of 1972.Click here to learn more...