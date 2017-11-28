Kingston: Firefighters Respond to Alarm at Sacred Heart

Imagine walking into a room of engine coolant turned to steam. That’s what local firefighters did Monday night. The Kingston Fire Department received an alarm in the stairwell to the basement of the Sacred Heart Schools early childhood education center. Then they received reports of smoke in the building. It’s outside the water district so Kingston called in tankers from surrounding towns. When crews arrived, they found the few children and staff involved in after-school activities standing on the lawn. Inside, they didn’t find smoke. A valve on a heating system boiler somehow released steam into the basement, the steam contained glycol, and it had shut down the electrical system. Crews arrived from Duxbury, Plympton, Carver and Plymouth. According to Kingston Fire Chief Mark Douglas, the biggest problem they encountered was getting in because of the intense heat and contamination. Finally in, they simply shut things down.

