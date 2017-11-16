Kingston: Moratorium on Pot Shops Passes at Special Town Meeting

Kingston Special Town Meeting wrapped up after a second night.

Much of the night was focused on articles that were passed in May that had to be re-voted due to a notification error.

The moratorium on recreational marijuana facilities in town passed again by a 2/3’s vote.

The vote passed, 77-16. A request to check the quorum at the meeting showed there were 109 people – over the quorum of 100.

Elaine Fiore, the Vice-Chair of the Selectmen, says the temporary ban will allow the town to see how state legislation works out.

“We want to wait and see what the state comes out with for regulations. Obviously adopt them, modify anything that may fit best for the Town of Kingston,” said Fiore. “This moratorium is only to the end of this fiscal year, so June of 2018.”

Also passing again was the article to create a mixed-commerce district in town.

The new library article passed on the first night, voters will now decide on it as a ballot question on December 5.

