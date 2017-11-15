Kingston: New Library Question Will Appear on December Ballot

On Town Meeting floor some people still called it the new library. In 1994, Kingston converted an abandoned long distance telephone operator building into its library. A needs assessment several years ago rated the staff excellent and the building ready for replacement. Tuesday night, Town Meeting debated whether to start anew. A brand new library will cost an estimated $12.9 million. The state will pay 43% of that, if the town acts now. Those who remember long distance operators tended to argue against it. Those who never heard of long distance or its operators argued in favor. In the end the question passed. The question will go to the general electorate in a special election on December 5th.

