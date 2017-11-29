Kingston: Two Men Arrested Following Drug Bust

Two men ordered held on $10,000 bail after a drug arrest in Kingston.

22-year-old Jakeem Finley of Kingston and 21-year-old Edgardo Ramos, of New Bedford, both arrested, after Pembroke Police Detectives with members of the Old Colony Police Anti-Crime Task Force, executed a search warrant at 33 Anderson Avenue in Kingston, on Monday.

Detectives seized approximatly 130 grams of fentanyl and $2,258 in U.S. currency.

Both men are charged with trafficking fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute a class B substance(fentanyl) subsequent offense.

Kingston Police Chief Maurice Splaine says the Old Colony Police Anti-Crime Task Force, or “oc-pak” helps every member of their department.

Agencies involved in the investigation include Pembroke, Kingston, Hanson, Marshfield, Duxbury, Middleboro, Plymouth, Carver and the DEA.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising