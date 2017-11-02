MA: DA Tim Cruz Comments on Criminal Justice Bill Makes Its Way Through State Legislature

A sweeping criminal justice bill is working its way through the state legislature. Christine James spoke with Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz for his reaction to some of the proposed reforms.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/110217%20cruz%20cj%20criminal%20justice%20reform.mp3

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising