MA: Healthcare Cost Containment Bill Debate Today

The Senate will be debating a healthcare cost containment bill today.

The bill comes from a recently released report, which documents why health care costs are on the rise in the state.

Sen. John Keenan, who helped to write the report, says that the main drivers of health care costs are visits to the emergency rooms and re-admissions to the hospital.

The senator says that the legislation being debated today is aimed at…

Another way to reduce costs is through tele-medicine.

Debate on the bill started yesterday and is expected to take up a majority of today’s session as well.

