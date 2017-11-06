MA: Portrait of Former Senate President Terry Murray Unveiled at Statehouse

A portrait of former Senate President Terry Murray is now hanging in the halls of the Massachusetts State House.

The portrait was unveiled at a ceremony on Thursday evening. Senate President Stan Rosenberg, portrait artists Cheryl Bartlett Warren and Joan Prosperi, and former Senate President Terry Murray spoke at the unveiling of the portrait.

Although she admits that she was hesitant to sit for the portrait, the former senate president told the crowd that she ended up doing so so that young girls who visit the state house could see that they could do anything that they set their minds to, including leading the Massachusetts Senate.

